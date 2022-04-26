Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,644. The company has a market cap of $217.56 million, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

