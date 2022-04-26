Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.28 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Xeris Biopharma reported sales of $8.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year sales of $112.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.52 million to $116.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $162.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $197.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $16,573,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 269,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 738,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. Xeris Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

