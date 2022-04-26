Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

XPRO opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,514,000.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

