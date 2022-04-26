Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $21,056,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

