Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. 381,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,610. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 239.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.