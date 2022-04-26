Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.06). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 3,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.29. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

