Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce $552.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.07 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

