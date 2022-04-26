Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

