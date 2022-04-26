Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on QRTEA. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 2,236,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA remained flat at $$4.30 on Tuesday. 524,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.88. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

