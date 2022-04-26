Zacks: Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 22,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.99. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.