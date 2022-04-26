Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to announce sales of $125.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.11 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $550.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

