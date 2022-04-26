Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will post $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.20 million. Consolidated Water also reported sales of $17.10 million in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $72.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

