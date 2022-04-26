Zacks: Brokerages Expect IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IO Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IO Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IO Biotech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 19,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

