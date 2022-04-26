Zacks: Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. StockNews.com raised Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. 3,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

