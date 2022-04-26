Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

