Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to post sales of $142.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $140.20 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $598.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $613.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $660.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3,236.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Renasant by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.