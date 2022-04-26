Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,559. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

