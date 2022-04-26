Zacks: Brokerages Expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of SLGC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 784,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,734 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

