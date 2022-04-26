Zacks: Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post $876.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $833.46 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

