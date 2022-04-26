Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $38,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

