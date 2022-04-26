Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $356.07 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.