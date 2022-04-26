Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Strong Sell

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Erste Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($268.82) to €260.00 ($279.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 204,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

