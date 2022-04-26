Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 261,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,194. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $44,862.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,616.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,767 shares of company stock worth $11,368,506. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.