Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Hold

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 97,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,202. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

