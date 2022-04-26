Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. The company recently acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners. With the acquisition, it has successfully expanded its Permian Basin operations. Callon expects the acquisition to boost cash flows in the coming quarters significantly, which will strengthen its balance sheet. Notably, the company expects to generate free cashflows of more than $500 million in 2022. However, the upstream energy player’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. It had a total debt to capitalization of 59.1%, significantly higher than the industry average. Also, the increasing expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,818. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

