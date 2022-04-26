Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to Hold

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZFS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 34.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

