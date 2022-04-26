Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to Hold

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday.
Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 34.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
About Citizens Financial Services (Get Rating)
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
