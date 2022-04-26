Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Strong Sell

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. High costs and dismal traffic continue to hurt the company’s performance. Higher labor costs due to increased wages are likely keep profits under pressure. The company is apprehensive regarding incurring inflationary costs. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects commodity inflation at approximately 15% and hourly wage inflation in the range of 11-12%. Although comps have increased over the past few quarters, decline in traffic remains a major concern for the company. However, the company is benefiting from its off-premise model, retail business and the Maple Street Biscuit company concept. For fiscal 2022, the company plans to drive off-premise sales through awareness building, advertising and partnerships with third-party delivery companies.”

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $107.24 and a 52 week high of $173.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.