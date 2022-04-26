Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Sell

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 102.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Curis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

