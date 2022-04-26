Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Hold

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $15.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,535. Globant has a 1 year low of $202.58 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.