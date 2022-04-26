Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of IBRX stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.
About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
