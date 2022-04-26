Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.