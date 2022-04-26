Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Sell

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

