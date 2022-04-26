Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Sell

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 312.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

