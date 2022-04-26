Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Sell

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta's first DMD drug, Exondys 51, has posted impressive growth in the past few quarters with the trend expected to continue. The company’s two other new DMD drugs, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45, are also seeing strong demand trends. These three drugs have the potential to treat one-third of DMD patients. Development of its promising next-generation DMD candidate is progressing well. Its focus on developing gene therapies with diversified targets, including DMD, also looks promising. However, failure of its lead gene therapy candidate in a clinical study last year hurt its prospects. It has also suffered several pipeline setbacks and any such setback will have adverse impact. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q1 earnings. Sarepta has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.