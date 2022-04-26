Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Sell

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

