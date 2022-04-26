Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Strong Sell

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to revenues miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,940. Xerox has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after buying an additional 115,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after buying an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,611,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

