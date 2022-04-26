Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Hold

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.62. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.