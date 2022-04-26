Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 1,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.