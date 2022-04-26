Zacks Investment Research Lowers JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Sell

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

