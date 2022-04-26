Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Sell

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TDK has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

