Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Buy

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,292,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840,816 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,521,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after buying an additional 7,136,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 12,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after buying an additional 6,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

