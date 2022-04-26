Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to “Buy”

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 571,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.79.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

