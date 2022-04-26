Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to Hold

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.49) to GBX 570 ($7.26) in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.74) to GBX 430 ($5.48) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.
About DS Smith (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
