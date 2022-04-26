Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Hold

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Envestnet has strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency and increase market competitiveness. Demand for personalized wealth management services are creating solid market opportunity for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.Partly due to these positives, shares of Envestnet have improved in the year-to-date period. On the flip side, With high debt as a percentage of total capital, Envestnet’s capital structure puts investors at risk. The company has never declared and does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. The only way to achieve return on investment is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. The company does not have enough cash to meet it debt burden.”

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. 6,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.18 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.