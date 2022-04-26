Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to “Hold”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

