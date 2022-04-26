Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Hold

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

HLMN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

