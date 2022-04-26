Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Hold

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

ORC opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 684,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.