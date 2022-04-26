Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Hold

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
Several other brokerages have also commented on ORC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 684,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
