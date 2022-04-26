Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to “Hold”

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 211,700 shares of company stock valued at $978,871 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $823,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

