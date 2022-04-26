Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to “Hold”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RYAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $326.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.36.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.