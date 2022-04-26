Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Hold”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is witnessing solid demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. Recovery in OLED-based panel adoption across the automotive market and rebound in the smartphone domain are positives. The company’s strong patent portfolio helps drive royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from the acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. Its quarterly dividend payout ability is noteworthy. However, it continues to face pandemic-triggered disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Increasing expenses are expected to weigh on the margins. Significant customer concentration from a few customers remains a persistent overhang. It has substantial operations outside the United States. Hence, volatility in foreign exchange is another concern. Shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $7.12 on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

