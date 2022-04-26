Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Hold

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $365.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.97.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

